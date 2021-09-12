Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 364 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV opened at $90.50 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $93.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.80.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

