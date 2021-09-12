Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 5,064.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,079,000 after buying an additional 382,043 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 17.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,510,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,126,000 after purchasing an additional 374,501 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 35.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,379,000 after purchasing an additional 528,257 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 9.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,744,000 after purchasing an additional 175,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 878,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,763,000 after purchasing an additional 65,062 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,889.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 7,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $519,067.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,077.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,610. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $72.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.63. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $76.50.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

KFY has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

