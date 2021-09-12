Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 3,900 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the first quarter valued at $1,953,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 131,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 162,459.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 281,055 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 21.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the second quarter valued at $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.75. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

SNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

