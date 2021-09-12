Kenneth Michael Reali Purchases 1,800 Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Stock

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) CEO Kenneth Michael Reali acquired 1,800 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $26,658.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,175 shares in the company, valued at $165,501.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE BVS opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56. Bioventus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BVS. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Bioventus during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bioventus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bioventus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

