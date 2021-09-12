Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Director Joseph J. Marcaurele Sells 437 Shares

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $23,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,454. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph J. Marcaurele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 756 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $40,824.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 1,000 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $54,000.00.

Shares of WASH stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $56.20.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $55.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.80 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 13.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth $216,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 103,240.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

