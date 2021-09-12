Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) Insider Christopher Richards Buys 31,000 Shares

Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) insider Christopher Richards bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.99 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of A$30,535.00 ($21,810.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Apiam Animal Health’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Apiam Animal Health Limited, a vertically integrated animal health company, provides veterinary products and services to production and companion animals in Australia. It operates through three segments: Dairy and Mixed, Feedlots, and Pigs. The company engages in the veterinary wholesale, warehousing, logistics, and other ancillary activities.

