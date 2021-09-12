Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Takes $234,000 Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,625 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,761,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of 2U by 90.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 497,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after purchasing an additional 236,015 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its position in shares of 2U by 9.4% in the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,650,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,309,000 after purchasing an additional 226,849 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,929,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,541,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWOU shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Macquarie raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. 2U, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $237.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.32 million. On average, equities analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,007,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,338.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $314,850.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 289,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,757.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,763 shares of company stock valued at $3,444,249. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

