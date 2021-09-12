Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $215,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $22.42.

