Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.18.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $190.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.38 and a twelve month high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,220.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.