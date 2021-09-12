Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 14.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 5.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 35.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after buying an additional 12,642 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Stepan alerts:

Shares of SCL stock opened at $114.37 on Friday. Stepan has a 12-month low of $105.96 and a 12-month high of $139.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.34 and its 200 day moving average is $125.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $595.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.