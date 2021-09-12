Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.94 Million Stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,955 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,428 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in International Bancshares were worth $7,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in International Bancshares by 17.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in International Bancshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 32.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 12.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average is $44.80. International Bancshares Co. has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 38.40%.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.55.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.