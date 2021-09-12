Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes $573,000 Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 85.2% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 426,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,759,000 after purchasing an additional 196,360 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 142.7% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 17,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 123.4% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.91. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $46.34.

