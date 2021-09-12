Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.87. Tempur Sealy International reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%.

TPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $48.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.85%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,447,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,086 in the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 53.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 33,016 shares during the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth about $8,409,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth about $2,194,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth about $425,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

