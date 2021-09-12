Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,599 Shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,388 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Meridian Bancorp were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Meridian Bancorp by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,317,811 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $79,533,000 after purchasing an additional 417,207 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $55,384,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $22,906,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 42.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,059,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,674,000 after acquiring an additional 316,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 998,422 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ EBSB opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $22.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Equities analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.