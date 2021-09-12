Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.22. Heritage Commerce reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $37.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.31 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 640,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,829,000 after acquiring an additional 23,627 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the second quarter worth $1,912,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 130.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 24.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 26,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 55.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 25,973 shares during the last quarter. 71.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $10.84 on Thursday. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $652.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

