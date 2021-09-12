First Horizon Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 109.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 446,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,224,000 after buying an additional 233,012 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $10,654,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 227,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after buying an additional 106,863 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $6,468,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5,529.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after buying an additional 202,220 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $34.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.18. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $35.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

