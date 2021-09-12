Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Graco by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,076,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,778,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Graco by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,554,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,076,000 after purchasing an additional 175,126 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Graco by 3.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,875,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,198,000 after purchasing an additional 167,096 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Graco by 1.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,329,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,833,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Graco by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,264,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,150,000 after purchasing an additional 78,715 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG opened at $76.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.78 and a 1 year high of $80.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.