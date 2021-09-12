HighTower Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 393,979 ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 393,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATIP. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $68,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $817,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $11,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATIP opened at $3.95 on Friday. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATIP. began coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

