Sei Investments Co. Cuts Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 31.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 943,779 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 440,435 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

SWN opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWN. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.21.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

