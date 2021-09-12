Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 590 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 38,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the period.

IJH opened at $268.51 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $175.98 and a 52-week high of $277.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.41.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

