Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $558,000 Stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,128,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,610,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 48,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 9,399 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 627,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,745,000 after buying an additional 70,427 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PSK opened at $43.60 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $44.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.73 and a 200-day moving average of $43.55.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

