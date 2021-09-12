Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Position Reduced by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 24.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 985,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,524,000 after acquiring an additional 191,879 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 25.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,354,000 after acquiring an additional 50,233 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $985,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MS opened at $103.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.45. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $105.81. The stock has a market cap of $189.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

