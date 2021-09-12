Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $428,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 325.3% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.60. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.