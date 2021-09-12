Brokerages Anticipate ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to Announce -$0.26 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACAD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $23.71 price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $52,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.66. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average of $23.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

