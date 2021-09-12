Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $2,892,919.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $71,405.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,964 shares of company stock worth $6,987,678. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.07.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $44.05 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $58.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.49 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

