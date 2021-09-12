3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,088 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DDD. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in 3D Systems by 184.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

In other 3D Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,260 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $117,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,287.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $373,640. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDD opened at $30.91 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.22.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DDD shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

