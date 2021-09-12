Duality Advisers LP Takes $1.08 Million Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 28,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the first quarter worth about $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LTC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $38.67.

LTC stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 94.61%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.