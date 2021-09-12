Duality Advisers LP Reduces Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,465 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,745,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,879 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,257,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,983,000 after purchasing an additional 704,907 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,735,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,263,000.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $70.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.41.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

