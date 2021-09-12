Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,422 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,890,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,138,000 after buying an additional 124,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Everbridge by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,254,000 after purchasing an additional 70,223 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Everbridge by 1.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,523,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,665,000 after purchasing an additional 20,783 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Everbridge by 29.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,124,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,251,000 after purchasing an additional 252,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 19.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 785,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,184,000 after purchasing an additional 128,914 shares during the last quarter.

Get Everbridge alerts:

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total transaction of $197,049.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,093.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $72,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,748. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $160.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $178.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.51.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVBG. Stephens lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.90.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.