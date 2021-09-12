Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 39,773 Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,947,765.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $112,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $460,400. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.88.

NYSE:BRX opened at $22.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

