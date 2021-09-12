First Horizon Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $34.25 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $41.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average of $35.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.