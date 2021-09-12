First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $102,000 Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. South State CORP. increased its position in ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VIAC shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.96.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

