Quadrant Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 30.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 377 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 4,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $87,633.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,733.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $320,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,879 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,001. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $142.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.45. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.