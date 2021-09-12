Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,544,000 after purchasing an additional 29,145 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 39.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 56.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,149,000 after purchasing an additional 58,478 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.8% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 45.1% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.10, for a total transaction of $946,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.20, for a total value of $1,971,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,385 shares of company stock valued at $110,238,906 over the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZM opened at $301.50 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.20 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.97, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $352.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.91.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 target price on Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.14.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

