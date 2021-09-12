First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $69,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.25.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

