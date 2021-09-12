Stephen Douglass Sells 2,495 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Stephen Douglass sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $158,706.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Stephen Douglass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, September 4th, Stephen Douglass sold 34,516 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $2,176,924.12.

On Friday, August 6th, Stephen Douglass sold 7,052 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $419,664.52.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $62.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.28. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $64.25.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $125.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,123,208,000 after buying an additional 5,888,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,388,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,140,000 after buying an additional 184,797 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,917,000 after buying an additional 1,817,193 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,328,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,907,000 after buying an additional 558,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,675,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,522,000 after acquiring an additional 263,257 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

