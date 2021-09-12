First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,670 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 222.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 24,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 16,685 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 771.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,436,000 after buying an additional 345,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,446,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $46.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.60. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $251.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.