Insider Selling: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) President Sells $38,249.04 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $38,249.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 86,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,921.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Katharine A. Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,916 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $61,139.56.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $30.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 387.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $36,000. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

