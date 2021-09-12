Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Sells $62,860.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $62,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 12th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $65,200.00.
- On Thursday, July 8th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $38,960.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $29.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $34.32.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 121.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,488,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,991,000 after buying an additional 4,646,979 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth about $13,938,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $16,282,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,706,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $15,616,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CYTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.09.
About Cytokinetics
Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).
