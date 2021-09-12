Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Sells $62,860.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $62,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $65,200.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $38,960.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $29.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $34.32.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. Equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 121.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,488,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,991,000 after buying an additional 4,646,979 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth about $13,938,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $16,282,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,706,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $15,616,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CYTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.09.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

