Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) CEO Sells $52,650.00 in Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) CEO Jason Harvison sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,756.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Elevate Credit stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Elevate Credit had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $84.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.97 million. Research analysts expect that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVT. Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the first quarter valued at $3,613,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the second quarter valued at $2,844,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 33.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,352,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 338,321 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the second quarter valued at $829,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 37.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 187,487 shares during the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.

