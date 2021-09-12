First Horizon Advisors Inc. Invests $56,000 in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,315 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,822,000 after purchasing an additional 97,777 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 21.5% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 669,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 118,489 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 485,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $24.85 on Friday. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.62. The firm has a market cap of $375.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.76.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $32.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 million. Research analysts expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

