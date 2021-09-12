Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Trading 3.1% Higher

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) shares shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$17.06 and last traded at C$16.74. 59,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 115,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.24.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALS. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective (down from C$22.00) on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cormark upped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.44.

The company has a market capitalization of C$694.79 million and a PE ratio of -3,348.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5,600.00%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

