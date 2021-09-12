Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.26. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF shares last traded at $22.16, with a volume of 3,715 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSFF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 2,738.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 15,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,062,000.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.