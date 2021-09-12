Commerce Bank Sells 490 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $122.81 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.33.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.82, for a total transaction of $1,518,994.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,855 shares in the company, valued at $23,984,411.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $567,677.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,164 shares of company stock worth $9,646,399 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ABC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.