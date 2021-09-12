Commerce Bank Cuts Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $567,677.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at $612,189. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $712,992.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,243.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,164 shares of company stock worth $9,646,399. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $122.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.33. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

Several research firms have commented on ABC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

