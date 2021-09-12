Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $220,000 Stock Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPIC. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,189,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 25.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,728,000 after buying an additional 575,449 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 64.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 679,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,878,000 after buying an additional 265,510 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TPI Composites by 4,913.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,691,000 after buying an additional 255,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 663,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,449,000 after acquiring an additional 236,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $35.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.16 and a beta of 1.56. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.30.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.79 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $229,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

TPI Composites Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

