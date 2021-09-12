Level Four Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,837 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in BHP Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 46.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 767 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHP. Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,133.50.

NYSE BHP opened at $60.86 on Friday. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.10.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 118.69%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

