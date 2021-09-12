Commerce Bank Acquires 1,986 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHC. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $147,000.

Shares of SCHC opened at $43.41 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $44.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.55.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

