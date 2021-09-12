Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $80,000 Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 83.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNHI. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 500,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after buying an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 559,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after buying an additional 40,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,163,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,471,000 after buying an additional 79,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

CNHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.72. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

