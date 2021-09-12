Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 453 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 562,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE INVH opened at $40.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.17. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

